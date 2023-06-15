Visitation in Yellowstone National Park in May Down From May 2022

Visits to Yellowstone National Park in May were down 13% from May 2022, according to a press release from the Park on Thursday.

The park hosted 454,929 recreation visits in May compared to 523,680 a year earlier.

However, May 2022 visitation was the busiest May on record.

May 2023's visitation was comparable to 434,385 in May 2019, the year before COVID-19.

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 645,646 recreation visits, down 12% from 733,471 this time in 2022, and up 12% from 576,776 in 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through May):

2023 – 645,646.

2022 – 733,471.

2021 – 649,153.

2020 – 145,849. (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 576,776.

2018 – 570,824.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season and millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer plan ahead

Protect yourself and the park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge

NPS Stats website. More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the

