Visitors to Yellowstone National Park should heed warning signs now that biologists will continue to capture grizzly bears for research into the fall, according to a news release.

The U.S. Geological Survey, along with the National Park Service, said pre-baiting and scientific capture operations will be extended within the park from Aug. 28 through Oct. 23.

Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will continue field captures as required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears and their recovery in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Capture operations can include a variety of activities in a variety of areas.

Biologists use natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk. Potential capture sites are baited with these foods. If indications show grizzly bears are in the area, culvert traps or foot snares will be used to capture them.

Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the IGBST.

Whenever and wherever bear capture activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs.

These signs are posted along the major access points to the capture site.

It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.

For more information regarding grizzly bear capture efforts, call the IGBST hotline at (406) 994-6675. Information about the grizzly bear research and monitoring can be found at the IGBST website.

