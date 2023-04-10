School District Approves Replacement Lights for Planetarium

School District Approves Replacement Lights for Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium is one of the educational opportunities offered by the Natrona County School District. NCSD

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded a contract for cove lights for the Planetarium.

The district publicly advertised the project and Modern Electric Co. Inc., of Casper was the only company that submitted a bid, which was $62,488.

The bid was reviewed by School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney.

The trustees approved this project as part of the Natrona County School District Facility Plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

The Casper Planetarium, 904 N. Poplar St., is owned by the school district and bills itself as the city's "virtual starship and time machine," according to its website.

It's the oldest planetarium in the state and has been in continuous operation since 1966.

It supports the K-12 curriculum standards in science, and its staff supports classroom curriculum with shows and lessons specifically designed to meet grade level standards, according to the website.

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023: Teka Perry

Filed Under: Board of Trustees, cove lights, Natrona County School District, outer space, Planetarium, science
Categories: Casper News, Education, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio