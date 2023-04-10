School District Approves Replacement Lights for Planetarium

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded a contract for cove lights for the Planetarium.

The district publicly advertised the project and Modern Electric Co. Inc., of Casper was the only company that submitted a bid, which was $62,488.

The bid was reviewed by School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney.

The trustees approved this project as part of the Natrona County School District Facility Plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

The Casper Planetarium, 904 N. Poplar St., is owned by the school district and bills itself as the city's "virtual starship and time machine," according to its website.

It's the oldest planetarium in the state and has been in continuous operation since 1966.

It supports the K-12 curriculum standards in science, and its staff supports classroom curriculum with shows and lessons specifically designed to meet grade level standards, according to the website.