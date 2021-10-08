Yellowstone National Park Scales Back Search & Recovery for Missing Person

Yellowstone National Park announced that they have begun to scale back search and recovery efforts for a missing canoer.

74-year-old Kim Cumbo has been missing for nearly 3 weeks and the National Park has utilized helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews in the search for the Ogden, Utah native.

"The park will continue limited search efforts as long as conditions allow this year," a release from Yellowstone National Park stated.

Crumbo and his brother, Mark O'Neill were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday, September 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake. O'Neill's body was found near the lake on the following Monday.

"All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home."

The incident is still under investigation and park officials will not comment further about specifics. They will also discontinue updates about the case "unless a notable change occurs."