Yellowstone National Park Marks Best-Ever September for Visits

Yellowstone National Park recorded the most visits ever in September, according to a news release from the park on Thursday.

The park hosted 837,499 recreation visits last month, up 21% from September 2019, making it the busiest September on record.

So far in 2020, the park has hosted 3,383,872 recreation visits, down 11% from the same period last year.

The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and the three Montana entrances opened on June 1.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend through September for recreation visits since 2015:

2020 – 3,383,872.

2019 – 3,807,815.

2018 – 3,860,695.

2017 – 3,872,775.

2016 – 3,970,778.

2015 – 3,814,178.

The park again urges visitors to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Services are limited in the park. Stay informed about changes to park operations.

Download Yellowstone's App, and visit the park's website. To reduce wait times at park entrances, buy a pass online ahead of time.

More data on visitation, including how the park calculates these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

