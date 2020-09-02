YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say they expect to reopen a road closed by a gasoline spill sometime within the next week.

The 6-mile stretch of two-lane road from Fishing Bridge Junction to Mud Volcano has been closed since a tanker truck rolled on its side on Aug. 27.

The commercial truck spilled some 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline.

Park officials say it was the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone in almost 20 years.

Workers have dug a large hole in the road to assess the extent of the spill and remove contaminated soil.

No gasoline apparently reached the nearby Yellowstone River.

