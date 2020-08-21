Yellowstone National Park on Friday implemented new fire restrictions due to very high fire danger.

"Very high" fire danger means fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult. Both suppression and mop up will require an extended and very thorough effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

These restrictions are now in place In the backcountry and on trails:

Charcoal or wood fire campfires that may produce ash or embers are prohibited in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Portable gas stoves and lanterns are permitted in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet.

Smoking is prohibited in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material such as standing in water or on a boat.

These restrictions are in place in the frontcountry and developed areas:

Smoking is permitted only in:

-- an enclosed vehicle.

-- a single-family dwelling.

-- a developed campground.

-- a day-use picnic area.

-- within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

There is no restriction on campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds -- Madison, Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village -- and day-use picnic areas.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak the fire, stir the ashes, feel them, and repeat the process.

For more information about fire danger, visit the park's website.

