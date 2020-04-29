Yellowstone Concessions Operator to Remain Closed Into June

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Yellowstone National Park’s largest concessionaire has announced it will not begin operations until June 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cody Enterprise reported Xanterra Travel Collection says lodging and service operations will be limited when the company reopens in the park, which is currently closed to the public.

Xanterra operates nine hotels and more than 830 buildings and 30 food service facilities and tour operations.

Xanterra media representative Rick Hoeninghausen says initial lodging operations in the park will be limited to cabins with private bathrooms.

Food services, gift shops, tours and activities also will be limited.