Wyoming’s Governor Reiterates Support for Lodging Tax

Wyoming's governor is reiterating his support for s a statewide lodging tax to boost state revenue.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon says a lodging tax is the only new tax he would support.

Gordon told reporters and editors at the Wyoming Press Association's winter convention in Casper a lodging tax would make Wyoming's tourism promotion efforts more self-sufficient.

A 5% statewide lodging tax passed the Wyoming House but failed in the Senate in 2019. The tax would have generated about $20 million a year.

A four-week legislative session devoted primarily to the state budget begins Feb. 10.