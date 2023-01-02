All Day Snow Showers Likely, Near Whiteout Conditions Possible on Roads

The National Weather Service predicts more snow today--an additional snow accumulation of 5-10" for lower elevations and up to 15" for higher elevations.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. this evening, January 2.

There will be slick roads and near whiteout conditions are possible.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency."

RELATED: Wyoming Highway Patrol Share Crazy Videos of Blizzard Whiteouts

Get our free mobile app