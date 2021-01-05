UPDATED: Wyoming Winter Storm Road Closures for January 5
UPDATE- As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, road closures have been lifted for all but one road.
- WY 387: Between Midwest and Pine Tree Jct.
However, WYDOT has issued the following no unnecessary travel advisory:
- Casper Service Road: Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road
- Interstate 25/UW 87: Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd.
- WY 192: Between Linch and WY 387
- WY 259: Between I-25 and Midwest
Original Story Follows.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued its latest series of weather-related road closures, as of January 5.
Wyoming hasn't had much snow this winter yet, but Mother Nature looked to make up for that on Tuesday.
The following road closures have been issued as of 3 p.m. Tuesday:
- Interstate 25/ US 87: Northbound between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd.
- Interstate 25/US 87: Northbound between Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn. Rd. and Kaycee
- Interstate 25/US 87: Northbound between Kaycee and Exit 265, Reno Rd.
- Interstate 25/US 87: Northbound between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd. and Exit 227, WY 387
- Interstate 25/US 87: Northbound between Exit 227, WY 387, and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn. Rd.
- WY 387: Between Midwest and Pine Tree Jct.
Additionally, WYDOT has issued the following no unnecessary travel advisory:
- Casper Service Rd: Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road
- Interstate 25/US 87: Southbound between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd.
- Interstate 25/US 87: Southbound between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd. and Exit 227, WY 387
- Interstate 25/US 87: Southbound between Exit 227, WY 387 and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn. Rd.
- WY 192: Between Linch and WY 387
- WY 259: Between I-25 and Midwest