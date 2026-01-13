Unstable and unsafe ice conditions across southwest Wyoming have led to the cancellation of several popular winter fishing events this season.

The annual Burbot Bash at Flaming Gorge has been canceled due to safety concerns tied to poor ice conditions and forecasted high winds. Event organizers said registered participants will be contacted directly and given the option of receiving a refund or applying their registration fees toward the 2027 tournament, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 22–24.

Two additional events have also been called off for the season: the Sulphur Creek Fishing Derby at Sulphur Creek Reservoir and the Kemmerer Lions Club Fishing Derby at Viva Naughton Reservoir.

Wyoming Game and Fish officials say ice fishing events statewide are dependent on weather and ice conditions, which can change quickly. Anglers are encouraged to check with event organizers ahead of time to confirm whether tournaments are still scheduled.

“This has been an unusually warm winter, and ice conditions across southwest Wyoming have been inconsistent and unsafe,” said John Walrath, fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region. “While we understand these events are important to anglers and communities, public safety has to come first. Canceling these derbies was the responsible decision given current conditions and long-range forecasts.”

Game and Fish noted that ice fishing tournaments have been canceled in past years when conditions were unsafe. Despite the lack of safe ice this winter, the mild conditions have allowed some anglers to continue fishing from boats in certain areas.

At Flaming Gorge, open water has created opportunities for anglers to take part in the new Angler Harvest Program, sponsored by the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce.

---

Warm Plains, Snowy Peaks: Wyoming’s Winter Brings Sharp Contrasts

As of January 11, 2026, Wyoming is experiencing a winter full of contrasts. While the lower elevations east of the Continental Divide have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of precipitation, the western mountains are enjoying above-normal snow water content. Most of this snow, given the warm conditions at lower elevations, is sitting at elevations above 9,000 feet.

For residents east of the Divide, including Casper, this means winter has felt unusually dry. Historically, the wettest months in these lower elevations come in the spring—late March through early June. For example, Casper averages about 1.47 inches of precipitation in April and 2.09 inches in May, compared with a combined 1.67 inches over the winter months of December through February, according to records dating back to 1940. January is often the driest month of the year for central Wyoming.

Despite the dryness, snowfall can still surprise locals. Casper typically sees between 70 and 77 inches of snow each year, with December and March often bringing the heaviest amounts. Snowfall can occur as early as October and as late as May, sometimes arriving in large, infrequent storms that dramatically reshape winter landscapes. However, amounts vary widely from year to year. The 2023–2024 season, for instance, brought only 42.8 inches of snow, making it the third least snowy winter on record.

Wyoming’s climate is famously variable, with pockets of heavy snow in the mountains while lower valleys may remain mostly dry. This year’s patterns serve as a reminder that snow and precipitation are not evenly distributed, and that water resources in mountainous regions are crucial, even when the plains remain parched.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local weather conditions, as early-season snowpack in the mountains can impact spring runoff and water availability, while dry conditions in the lower elevations can affect agriculture, gardens, and winter recreation.

Wyoming Fish Hatcheries Kolby Fedore, TSM