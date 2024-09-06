Wyoming Truck Driver Fatality Rate More than DOUBLE the National Average

A new study looking at data collected from NHTSA statistics on heavy truck miles driven and truck occupant fatalities found that Wyoming truck driver fatality rates more than double the national average.

Analyzing the number of deaths per billion miles driven by heavy trucks, data reveals that Wyoming has the third-highest truck driver fatality rate in the country.

At 5.88 deaths per billion miles, Wyoming's rate is more than double the national average of 2.56.

Vermont ranks first, with a death rate of 8.96 truck driver deaths per billion miles. The mountainous state has a 250% higher rate of truck driver fatalities compared to the national average.

New Mexico follows closely in second place, with a death rate of 7.06 per billion miles driven, which is nearly triple the national average.

Nebraska and Hawaii round out the top five most dangerous states, with death rates of 5.35 and 4.10 per billion miles, respectively.

Worst 10 States for Truck Drivers

While these states pose significant dangers for truck drivers, the study also reveals the safest states for truck drivers, with the lowest fatality rates per mile driven.

Delaware has the safest roads for truck drivers, with a death rate of just 0.50 per billion miles driven — an impressive 80% below the national average.

Maine follows closely, with truck drivers facing a death rate of only 0.60 per billion miles, which is 77% lower than the national average.

Massachusetts also ranks highly for safety, coming in third place with a death rate of 0.76 per billion miles driven, 70% below the national average.

Michigan is another state where truckers can feel safer, with a rate of 0.95 deaths per billion miles — 63% below the national average.

California rounds out the top five, with a death rate of 1.09 per billion miles — still significantly lower than the national average, at 57% below.

Best 10 States for Truck Drivers

Commenting on the findings, an expert from Fasig Brooks stated: “The results of this study are a stark reminder of the risks that our nation’s truck drivers face on the roads. Seeing such a wide gap between the safest and most dangerous states is concerning. It suggests that states such as Vermont, New Mexico, and Wyoming need to take action to address whatever factors are leading to their high rate of trucker fatalities.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, spending long hours on the road to keep our country moving. Keeping them safe should be a top priority nationwide.

“We hope these findings will prompt action to improve road safety measures, particularly in the states where truckers are most at risk."

