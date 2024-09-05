Casper Fall Fest is Right Around the Corner

The leaves are just beginning to change colors. Scarves will emerge soon along with crisp air and hearty soups.

Not this Saturday, not next Saturday, but the one after that is Fall Fest in Casper, a celebration of change.

September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at David Street Station you'll find free trackless train rides, horse carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, live music by Chad Lore, plenty of festive food and drinks, local vendors, games, crafts, face painting and more.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Mutual of Omaha Advisors in proud partnership with Platte valley Bank.

There's so much to love about fall. Hunting camp and tailgate parties come to mind. Pie-eating, Jack O'Lanterns, cozy movie nights with the fireplace crackling.

