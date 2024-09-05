5 NCSD school board seats at stake in Nov. 5 general election
CASPER, Wyo. — Five seats on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees are on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election. On Thursday, the Natrona County Clerk’s Office confirmed that the following is the final slate of candidates.
Current trustees Kyla Alvey and Vice Chair Dana Howie are running for reelection, while trustees Raymond Catellier, Rita Walsh and Thomas Myler did not renew their candidacies.
The full list of NCSD Board of Trustees candidates as reported by the clerk’s office is below:
- Kyla Alvey
- Sarah Bieber
- John Bolender
- Melanie Connell
- Albert Hall
- Dana Howie
- Shianne Huston
- Elizabeth “Liz” Mahoney
- Debbie Mccullar
- Alex Petrino
- Renea Redding
- Thea True-Wells
