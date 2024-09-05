Obituaries: Christensen; Cole; Good; Hack; Mathews; Shaw; Shipman

Janet M. Christensen: 1928 – 2024

Janet (Jan) M. Christensen (McLean) passed away on August 31, 2024 surrounded by her family at the Wyoming Medical Center. She was 95 years old.

Jan was born on November 4, 1928 in Hood River, Oregon to John McLean and Beth Bailey McLean. Growing up, she lived in Ames, Iowa, New Orleans and Chicago. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Development from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1951. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Jan married James (Jim) Vernon Christensen in 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. Jan and Jim moved from Cheyenne with their four children to Casper in 1964.

Janet is survived by four children: John (Kathy), Mark (Denise), Kathy (Dennis), and Marta (Mark). She has seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a nephew, John Lawson McLean. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jack McLean.

In addition to supporting Jim in his business at Atlas Reproduction, Jan worked in the Family Resource Center of Casper College and as an aide at Shepard of the Hills Preschool. She was an active member of Shepherd of the Hills Church, and attended the Shalom Prayer Group. Jan was generous with her time and enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center, Casper Senior Sidewalkers, and Meals on Wheels. She loved God, her family, friends, children, baking, books, puzzles, animals, and flowers. She was also an avid golfer.

The memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity. For the funeral, she asked that people wear bright colors, be joyful and praise the lord.

Masako Suzuki Cole: 1936 – 2024

Masako went to be with Phil in heaven on Thursday, August 29. They would have been married 60 years in October.

Masako was born in Yokosuka-Shi, Kanagawa-Ken Japan, on March 10, 1936. In 1964, she met and married Phillip Cole at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. She not only brought our family culture; but no one ever went away from her house without a full belly and snacks for the road. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, playing bingo and crocheting. Many people are sporting Masako’s hand-made booties to keep their feet warm.

She worked locally at the Holiday Inn (years ago) and in many local restaurants where she made several life-long friends.

Masako was predeceased by her husband, Phil; her mother, Umeka; her father, Kiichiro; her sister, Emiko; and her brother, Makoto. She is survived by her nephew, Pat; great-niece, Emily; niece, Carol (Gary); her sister-in-law, Judi, stateside — her brother, Setsuo; sister, Satoko; nephews: Takatsu, Yasuhiro, Motohiro and nieces: Mari, Aoi, Shiho, Chiemi and Eri in Japan.

Masako’s cremains will be placed with Phil’s at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. No services are planned.

Special thanks to the dear staff at the Central Wyoming Hospice Chapman House who took such great care of Masako during respite stays and the end of her life.

Charles Wayne Good, Jr.: 1963 – 2024

Charles Wayne Good, Jr., also known as “Chuck,” passed away on August 30, 2024 at his home in Casper, Wyoming. Born on February 4, 1963, in Lansing, Michigan to Charles and Florence (Hayes) Good, Charlie embraced life with an open heart and a generous spirit.

After enlisting in the United States Army on October 13, 1981, Charlie served his country honorably until his discharge on October 10, 1984. Following his military service, he pursued a career in nursing, earning his Registered Nursing Licensure. He dedicated over 30 years to the profession, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of his patients and colleagues alike through his unwavering commitment and compassion.

Charlie cherished the simple joys of life, from music and fishing to sports. A devoted fan, he passionately followed the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Michigan Wolverines. His love for the outdoors was evident in the camping memories he created with family and friends, a testament to his adventurous spirit.

Renowned for his selflessness, Charlie was the kind of person who would give anyone the shirt off his back. His helpful nature and ability to bring comfort to those around him endeared him to many.

Charlie is lovingly remembered by his wife, Amy, and his children: Robbie (Amy) Good, Jennifer (Paul) Luca, Ben Good, Christina Schaffer, and Rodney Schaffer. He also took great pride in his four grandchildren: Alishia Good, McKayla Good, Dryston Schaffer, Asher Luca; and one great-grandchild, Savannah Williford-Good, with another on the way. He is survived by his brothers: Frank Good, Dan Good, John Good, and Billie Wolfe; and sister, Laura Greeson; his mother, Cookie Tonnies; and his step-mother, Brenda Good. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Good, Sr.

The legacy of Charlie’s kindness, dedication, and love for his family will continue to inspire those who knew him. His memory will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

A celebration of life is pending at this time.

Bill J. Hack: 1965 – 2024

On August 26, 2024, Kleberg County lost a dedicated servant and beloved community member, Constable Bill J. Hack. On Friday, July 5, while preparing his unit and performing his duties in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl, Constable Hack suffered a serious stroke. Despite the efforts of medical professionals and the prayers of our community, he passed away peacefully.

Bill Hack was born on March 29, 1965, in Casper, Wyoming, to Linda and Frank Hack. He was one of six children and is survived by his siblings: Debbie Hilton, Tammy Ashley, Karen Newcombe, and Joe Stemkowski.

Bill’s passion for service and protection began early in life. At CY Middle School, he met his future wife, Angela Pittman, who fondly recalls Billy as a gentle giant—a kind and protective friend who always stood up for his classmates. Their friendship blossomed into a deep love, and they were married on February 6, 1984.

Bill’s journey into law enforcement started at Natrona County High School, where he was the captain of the Junior Police Cadets. This early experience sparked a lifelong commitment to public service. After a brief stint in the Army, Billy moved to Texas, drawn by its warm weather and proximity to the water.

In 2011, Bill began his career as a police officer at Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater. Over the years, he served in numerous prestigious positions, including at the Roscoe Police Department, Bishop Police Department, Premont Police Department as Chief of Police, Palacios Police Department, Mathis Police Department, and as Warrant Enforcement Officer for Kleberg County.

In 2016, feeling a strong calling to serve his community, Bill successfully ran for Constable of Precinct 1 in Kleberg County, a position he held with pride and dedication until his passing.

Constable Hack was known as a man of his word, always going above and beyond to help those in need. He was particularly passionate about supporting children and the elderly in Kleberg County. He provided school supplies, jackets, clothing, and shoes to schools, often spending his own money to ensure no child went without. He was instrumental in the painting of school zones and the establishment of Operation Crosswalk to ensure the safety of the county’s children. Constable Hack also took great care of the elderly, providing essential supplies such as wheelchairs, fans, and mobility scooters.

Bill was a man who truly understood the meaning of giving back. On one occasion, early in his career, he did not hesitate to spend his last $10 to buy shoes for a child in need. He also repaired donated bicycles, using his own money, and gifted them to children. His acts of kindness and generosity were countless and made a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Outside of his public service, Billy enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises with his family. He had a passion for parrots and a love for Corvettes, which brought him much joy.

Constable Bill Hack was preceded in death by his father, Frank Hack; mother, Linda Hack; and brother, Frank Hack Jr.

Constable Bill Hack is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Angela Hack, and their three children: Christopher Davide Hack, married to Giulia, with their children Castiel and Artemisia of Vincenza, Italy; Nicholas Jay Hack, married to Wendy, with their children Davon, Damien, and Alexa of Dallas, Texas; and Billy Joe Hack Jr., married to Guadalupe, with their children Sebastian and Anastasia of Kingsville, Texas.

Throughout his life and career, Constable Bill Hack exemplified what it means to serve with kindness, dedication, and a deep sense of duty. His commitment to helping those in need has left an indelible mark on Kleberg County, and he will never be forgotten.

Rest easy, Constable Bill Hack;

you held The Blue Line, we will take it from here.

The family will receive condolences from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Kingsville, TX; with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church; with last call and law

Vickie Lynn Mathews: 1956 – 2024

The angels came in the early hours of August 31, 2024, and took Vickie home to be with the lord. Vickie was a Casper native and loved the city she lived in for the bulk of her life. She was born on June 10, 1956, to Gerald and Lenora Davis. It was in the halls of Kelly Walsh High School she met and fell in love with her “husband-to-be,” Chuck Mathews. Vickie and Chuck exchanged their vows on Casper Mountain on August 10, 1973, and their love continued to grow for over 51 years. They shared countless adventures, including rearing three wonderful children together: Brandy Dawn, Jenny Michele, and Dirk William.

Vickie loved anything outdoors. She was an avid hunter and fisherman. She treasured times in the Wyoming openness searching for rocks of all kinds. Vic loved camping, boating, hiking, and just about everything Wyoming has to offer. She shared her passion for the outdoors with all her children and 12 grandchildren. Vic caught her last fish at Labonte Canyon two weeks before her death.

Vickie was an active member of the Church of Christ in Casper and loved working in Jesus’ kingdom. Her service was mostly done in quiet and gentle ways, but always was ready to put on her gloves and nail belt and jump into any project. She loved her church family like they were her own, because they are.

Vickie leaves behind her husband, children, grandchildren; brother, Gary Davis/family; sisters, Dee Lowry/family and Elaine Thompson/family; and a myriad of friends and loved ones. She will be missed and loved forever and always.

Lee Togo Shaw Jr. “T-Bone”: 1934 – 2024

T-Bone, born on December 12, 1934, in New London, Texas to Lee Togo Shaw Sr. and Tennie Bell (Childress), passed away August 31, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Newcomer’s Funeral Home.

When T-Bone was a little boy, his siblings were attending The New London School in 1937, when a natural gas leak caused an explosion killing more than 300 students and teachers. Because of this incident, natural gas is mandated to have an odor to help prevent disasters such as this.

T-Bone had polio three times before the age of 12. Doctors believed the cause was coming from his teeth, so they removed them at this young age. We believe he had Post Polio Syndrome that caused his bones to become weaker as he aged.

T-Bone was the fourth child of five. He had three older sisters: Betty, Billy, and Jessie, and a younger brother, Pete who have all since passed away.

After his time in the United States Air Force, he worked most of his life in the oil field and, after retiring, decided to give consulting work a try. He and some of his closest friends were quite ornery and pulled many pranks on others. They always had wonderful times and many good laughs when they spent time together. He was one of the kindest, most gentle, and loving people to those of us who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He had three children with his first wife, Sue, which ended in divorce in 1979.

He married the love of his life, as he would call her, “His Bride,” Nancy, in 1980. With this marriage, he acquired two more sons.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping, going to his daughter’s house for barbeques, and Friday night Dairy Queen meals with his granddaughter and her husband.

T-Bone is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, as well as his youngest son, Carlos.

He is survived by Nancy, his beautiful bride of 44 years; his daughter, Robin (Randy) Knudson; son, Randy (Eddie) Frye; son, Jim Frye; and daughter-in-law, Sue. He also leaves behind many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a few “adopted sons,” and so many friends he made over the years that he loved dearly.

He never knew a stranger and would visit with anyone and everyone when he was given the opportunity. He spent the last nine months in LifeCare, where everyone knew who he was and was loved by all.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Christina, Asa, Michael, Andy, Pat, Warren, Randy K, Randy F, and Jim.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Randy and Robin’s house (address will be posted at Newcomer’s Funeral Home the day of the service). Side dishes would be appreciated but aren’t necessary.

Janae Jill Shipman: 1946 – 2024

Janae Jill (Jacques) Shipman, 78, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Friday, August 30, 2024.

She was born to the late Paul and Doris Jacques on January 5, 1946, in Casper, Wyoming. Janae was a member of the 4-H Club showing quarter horses and competitively barrel racing. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964.

Janae was a self-employed small business owner of Ultimate Plus Flowers until she retired. She married John Shipman and had three children.

She is survived by sons, Scott (Lyn) Shipman and Chris (Anne Vivian) Shipman; daughter, Renae (Scott) Murphy; sister, Paula (Jon) Roberts; grandchildren: Dalton (Britni) Shipman, Connor Shipman, Brock Shipman, Tanner (Tori) Vivian, Jacob (Caitlin) Glover, Nathan (Shelby) Murphy, Corbin Murphy, and Courtney Murphy; nieces, Denise Chewning, Amy Jensen, and Holly Vitagliano; and 9 great-grandchildren.

A small private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janae’s name below to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.