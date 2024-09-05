9 teens compete for Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year title

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is gearing up for its annual Youth of the Year Competition on Sept. 10 and 11. Nine outstanding youth are vying for the title and a $7,500 scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation, endowed by the late Ruth R. Ellbogen.

This competition, a cornerstone of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 1947, recognizes teens who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service and academic achievements, the club said in a news release. The program empowers teens to develop skills such as communication, teamwork and goal-setting.

This year’s competitors, ranging from freshmen to seniors in high school, have been active club members for at least two years. To qualify, members also must be at least 14 years old and exemplify good moral character, demonstrate academic excellence and be a good representative of the club, the release states.

This year’s nominees are:

Alex M. – Junior at Kelly Walsh High School and eight-year club member

Brooklyn S. – Senior at Kelly Walsh High School and 11-year club member

Brynn M. – Sophomore at Natrona County High School and 10-year club member

Jase B. – Sophomore at Heathrow Academy and eight-year club member

Derrek K. – Freshman at Kelly Walsh High School and nine-year club member

Gracee G. – Sophomore at Sheridan High School and five-year club member

Quincy B. – Sophomore at Natrona County High School and three-year club member

Daniel E. – Freshman at Natrona County High School and eight-year club member

Isabell N. – Senior at Dubois High School and 11-year club member

The winner will be announced at the 26th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast honoring Trudi Holthouse with keynote speaker Jimmy Wayne on Sept. 18 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper. They will then advance to the State Youth of the Year competition in Cheyenne.

The runner-up will receive a $3,500 scholarship, and the remaining seven finalists will receive a $500 scholarship, the release said.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs, we believe every young person has what it takes to reach their full potential,” said Derek DeBoer, vice president of operations. “Our Youth of the Year exemplifies the impact of having a place to belong and someone who believes in you.”

The community is invited to attend the Awards and Recognition Breakfast. There is no cost to attend but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

To make a reservation, visit www.bgccw.org/our-events/breakfast24/ or call 307-235-4079.