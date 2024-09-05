Wyoming receives $2.8M through federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Safe Streets and Roads for All program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $2,827,340 in grants for seven Wyoming projects.

The grants are part of $1 billion in funding through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A, program. The funding will go directly to 354 local, regional and tribal communities across the country, including seven in Wyoming, to improve roadway safety and prevent deaths and serious injuries on America’s rural and urban roads, including some of the most dangerous in the country.

The Wyoming communities which received awards Thursday include the following:

Albany County: $1,120,000 to develop or update an action plan and conduct demonstration or other supplemental planning activities.

Carbon County: $182,400 to develop a new Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Converse County: $500,000 to develop or update an action plan and conduct demonstration or other supplemental planning activities.

City of Rock Springs: $264,940 to develop conduct demonstration or other supplemental planning activities.

Lincoln County: $272,000 to develop a new Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Park County: $288,000 to develop or update an action plan and conduct demonstration or other supplemental planning activities.

Sheridan: $200,000 to develop a new Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Thursday’s grants are the second round of federal awards dispersed for SS4A. The first round was in May, which is when the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization received a $200,000 grant to help develop a comprehensive safety action plan. The third and final round of this year’s SS4A grant awards is expected to be announced in November.

Viewers can look at the full list of today’s awards here. To view more information on the SS4A program, click here.

Safe Streets and Roads for All

Thursday’s announcement — a key component of the DOT’s comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy launched in 2022 — is paired with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s release of its early estimates of traffic fatalities for the first half of 2024, estimating that traffic fatalities declined for the ninth straight quarter. An estimated 18,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes, a decrease of about 3.2% as compared to 19,330 fatalities projected to have occurred in the first half of 2023. Fatalities declined in both the first and second quarters of 2024.

Even with road fatalities decreasing over the past nine quarters straight, they remain far too high. Over 40,000 people have died on U.S. roads in each of the last three years, and a disproportionate number of people are killed in rural areas or while walking or bicycling. Additionally, traffic fatalities remain a leading cause of death for school-aged children and young adults.

“Through new funding programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities of all sizes make their roadways safer for everyone who uses them,” Buttigieg said. “We should be energized by the fact that together we’ve reduced traffic fatalities for more than two years in a row now — but so much work remains to fully address the crisis on our roads. Today’s roadway safety grants will deliver funding directly to 354 communities and continue the important work we’re doing to reduce traffic fatalities to the only number that’s acceptable: zero.”

The Safe Streets and Roads for All program provides grants directly to communities for implementation, planning and demonstration projects aimed at preventing deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. Since launching in 2022, SS4A has funded projects in more than 1,400 communities, supporting roadway safety for nearly 75% of the U.S. population.

Additionally, SS4A is making historic investments in rural and underserved communities, and many of this year’s awards will address critical safety hot spots on some of the country’s most dangerous roads. The projects and activities aim to improve safety for all roadway users, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and students heading back to school, bicyclists, transit users, and people with disabilities.