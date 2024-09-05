Casper Mural Project dedication to highlight final ArtWalk of 2024 season

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest mural by the Casper Mural Project will be dedicated on Thursday, kicking off the final First Thursday ArtWalk of the 2024 season.

According to the Casper Mural Project, the new artwork gracing the brick wall at the 42 Degrees North building at 128 S. Center will be dedicated in a ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. The featured guest will be Dr. Rebecca Hunt, whose article inspired the creation that was painted by Laramie-based muralist Dan Toro earlier this summer.

Numerous galleries and businesses around downtown Casper will be participating in the monthly art crawl. ART 321 will feature new exhibits, live music and a cash bar. The Cory McDaniel Duo will be performing live at the Red Peak Gallery, located inside the First State Bank, with Casper artist Jim Kopp.