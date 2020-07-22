A Sheridan man was arrested Monday after a reported assault turned into a high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies, with a state trooper using his vehicle to end the pursuit.

Cody A. Zack, 32, faces multiple traffic charges with numerous felony charges also pending, according to a statement Wednesday from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

Beck says Sheridan police officers were initially called to the local Walmart store for a reported assault. There, they found the suspect vehicle: a 2002 Jeep, which was departing the store.

The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Zack, failed to stop for officers and took off eastbound on Wyoming 336.

State troopers and county sheriff's deputies followed a short time later, and deputies spotted the Jeep headed back westbound toward Sheridan at 100 mph.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle again, to no avail. That's when state troopers used spike strips to deflate the Jeep's tires near milepost 1 on WY 336.

However, the Jeep continued to drive on deflated tires toward Sheridan. A trooper following Zack noticed children in the area of the pursuit, Beck said.

Due to the suspect's extreme behavior and imminent threat to public safety, Beck said, the trooper decided to use his patrol vehicle to ram the Jeep, which became disabled a short time later, ending the pursuit.

Zack, though, didn't exit his vehicle as instructed, according to Beck. Instead, Zack allegedly made gestures with a knife as if to harm himself.

Officers spoke with Zack for quite a while and were eventually able to take him into custody without further incident.