Wyoming Temperatures Broke 70-Year Records Over the Weekend

Several towns in Wyoming saw record low temperatures over the weekend — and a few shattered their records.

in other cases, Wyoming towns saw record low high temperatures, meaning the maximum temperature was the lowest since meteorologists began recording such data.

According to the National Weather Service office in Riverton, the high temperature in Casper on Friday only got up to -5. The last time the temperature failed to get into the positives on Feb. 13 in Casper happened in 1949 when a high of 0 was recorded.

Meanwhile, Buffalo shattered its record low temperature by 19 degrees when a high of -20 was recorded on Saturday. Previously, the record low for Feb. 13 in Buffalo was -1, a record that's stood for 19 years.

According to the weather service, the extreme cold is expected to somewhat relent heading into the week.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to make it up to 32 degrees. That night, lows should dip to a relatively balmy 13.