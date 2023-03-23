National Weather Service in Riverton Shares Beautiful Photos of Northern Lights

It's that time of the year where Aurora Borealis, or the 'Northern Lights' are visible on nights when the sky is clear and the stars are bright.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared some photos of the Northern Lights, taken just outside of their forecast office.

A little bit later on, they shared some more photos that showcase just how beautiful these lights really are.

For those unaware, the Northern Lights Centre defines Aurora Borealis as "collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres. They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora australis' in the south."

The Centre states that the Northern Lights are "the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere. Variations in colour are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding. The most common auroral color, a pale yellowish-green, is produced by oxygen molecules located about 60 miles above the earth. Rare, all-red auroras are produced by high-altitude oxygen, at heights of up to 200 miles. Nitrogen produces blue or purplish-red aurora."

More photos of the Northern Lights can be seen below: