The National Weather Service in Riverton recorded wind gusts that were extreme for even the Cowboy State on Wednesday.

Those include a recorded gust in Fremont County's Atlanta City that reached 101 mph.

Several areas covered by the weather service in Riverton — which includes west-central and northwestern Wyoming saw gusts at 60 mph or more.

Fort Washakie, which is also in Fremont County, saw gusts of 86 mph.

Casper recorded a gust of 79 mph.

Even normally calm places like Ten Sleep recorded wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Meanwhile, winds reached 105 mph west of Cheyenne on Wednesday.

More of the same is expected on Thursday.

See below for a comprehensive list: