Casper Breaks 60-Year Old ‘All Time Low’ Temperature Record for March

It has been uncommonly cold, even by Wyoming standards this week, which is why it's no surprise that Casper just broke a long standing temperature record.

The temperature this morning (Thursday, March 10th, 2022) reached -25° at the Casper–Natrona County International Airport, beating out the previously record all time March low of -21°, recorded back in 1965. In almost sixty years, that record had never been beaten.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the news, along with the alarming graphic. With the photo, they included a message that read:

The All-Time March low temperature record at the Casper Airport, was broken overnight. The previous record stood for nearly 60 years!! #wywx

Get our free mobile app

Casper isn't the only Wyoming city breaking all time weather records. Cheyenne just broke a 64-year old snowfall record on Wednesday (March 9th, 2022).

This winter started off light, but it has really been giving Wyomingites the business since the new year arrived.

Casper Folk Enjoying the Snow Days