UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

UPDATE:

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open.

11:34 A.M. UPDATE:

I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland also remains closed due to winter conditions.

10:38 A.M. UPDATE:

WYDOT says crash cleanup is keeping them from opening westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie.

As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours.

10:28 A.M. UPDATE:

Eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne has reopened to all traffic, but the westbound lanes remain closed due to winter conditions.

As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours.

UPDATE:

As of 8:30 a.m., WYDOT estimates it will take crews 18 to 20 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open.

UPDATE:

As of 8 a.m., WYDOT estimates it will take crews 12 to 14 hours to get I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie back open.

There's still no estimated time as to when I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland may reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have once again forced the closure of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.

Currently, I-25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and I-80 is closed between Cheyenne and Laramie, and there is no estimated time as to when the interstates may reopen.

I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction is also closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 50-plus mph winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/ground blizzard conditions this morning through Wednesday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.