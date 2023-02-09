Interstate 25 is mostly closed from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website.

The estimated reopening time is unknown, WYDOT says.

A few portions of the highway are open, but the roads are slick.

WYDOT warns motorists to not park on the roadway because that delays opening the highway.

I-25 is open from Casper south to Douglas, but the roads are covered in black ice.

Wyoming Highway 220 from Casper to Wyoming 487 is open, but the roads are slick.

Likewise, U.S. Highway 20/26 from Casper to Waltman is open, but the roads are slick.

Interstate 90 is closed from Sheridan to Gillette.