Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Concertmaster

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra welcomes Megan Karls, a current co-concertmaster with the Great Falls Symphony and resident artist with the Cascade Quartet, as its newest Concertmaster. Karls was selected through a blind audition process on Sunday, November 5th to replace long-time esteemed Concertmaster Becky Mothersbaugh. The audition included qualified musicians from across the Rocky Mountain region.

A versatile and accomplished violinist, Karls serves as a guest concertmaster for various symphonies and opera companies. Karls was also recognized as the first woman in classical music to receive the Montana Arts Council’s Artist Innovation Award for her debut video album, "Decommissioned: Solo Violin in Cold War Relics." She has appeared as a soloist with renowned orchestras, including the Milwaukee Philharmonic and Great Falls Symphony.

In addition to her orchestral engagements, Karls is an avid chamber musician, having performed at prestigious institutions across the nation. Her commitment to music education is evident through her teaching and recognition, such as the Yale Distinguished Music Educator Award received in 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra,” commented WSO Board President Rebecca Steinhoff. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, artistry, passion, and talent to Casper that will continue to move the WSO towards a bright future. On behalf of the WSO board, staff, and greater community I would also like to thank former Concertmaster Becky Mothersbaugh for her years of dedicated service and leadership in advancing the orchestra's artistic excellence. Becky's passion for music and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on the organization, both on and off the stage.”

Karls expresses gratitude to her mentors at Lawrence University and the University of Iowa, where she earned degrees with honors in Violin Performance and Political Science. As Concertmaster she will play a pivotal role in the orchestra including working closely with the Music Director, playing all violin solos for the WSO, and leading the entire violin section.

Upon Karls’ selection, Music Director Christopher Dragon noted “I am excited to work with Megan as we usher the WSO into its next chapter.”