Wyoming Super Tag Raises $1.5 Million for Conservation in 2024

The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.5 million for conservation in 2024 announced the Wyoming Game and Fish.

This year 119,837 tickets were sold, but only 11 lucky winners got a license for the state's premier big and trophy game including bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta.

The 2024 winners determined through a random draw.

Congrats Super Tag winners:

Super Tag Trifecta: Aaron McCormick, Colorado

Antelope: Dwain Campbell, Wyoming

Deer: Jacob Finn, Wyoming

Elk: Syed Abbas Mehdi, California

Bighorn sheep: Samuel Hays, Texas

Black bear: Gina Thacker, Wyoming

Gray wolf: Jed Labrum, Utah

Moose: Anthony Limbardo, New Jersey

Mountain goat: Bret Miller, Indiana

Mountain lion: Jason McKenzie, Virginia

Wild bison: Lucas Bergler, Minnesota

What is the Super Tag?

This raffle was created by Gov. Matt Mead and Wyoming Legislature in 2013 to provide hunters with opportunities for epic experiences while raising money for wildlife management in the state of Wyoming.

Since its inception, the program has raised over $12.5 million for top conservation issues.

Super Tag revenue goes to support Wyoming Game and Fish Department programs that address Wyoming’s top issues for wildlife — like funding Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative projects, chronic wasting disease management, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and wild bison. Lifetime limits and waiting periods do not apply and hunters keep their preference points

Tickets are now available and on sale for the 2025 Super Tag drawing.