Natrona County Coroner Reveals Identity of Girl who Died in Tuesday Shooting

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victim of a shooting in Casper yesterday morning as 17-year-old resident Lenea Brown.

The incident happened at the 6800 block of Buckboard Road.

An autopsy has been scheduled and next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released by the Casper Police Department.

Police say that at this time there is no known threat to the community. The involved parties were being interviewed by police yesterday.

10:23 a.m. UPDATE: Casper Public Information Officer Amber Freestone said an arrest has been made in connection to the incident and charges have been filed with the District Attorney.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department non-emergency line (307) 235-8278. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media/Rebekah Ladd, Casper PD