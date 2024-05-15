Join The Excitement: Casper’s New Hockey Team Name Up For Vote

Casper will be the home of a new National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) hockey team for the upcoming 2024-205 season.

However, the name of the team is yet to be decided.

“We want a name that the city of Casper can be proud of. We want something everyone in Casper can enjoy seeing, hearing, wearing, and becoming synonymous with hockey in the community,” NCDC Head Coach Jacob Smulevitch said.

The team has drafted local Casper talent and is excited to hold a training camp at the Casper Ice Arena in August.

“We’re looking forward to training camp. We’ll be holding live games every Wednesday night in August for players to compete for spots on our roster. We encourage everyone in the community to come to the rink and enjoy watching high-level hockey. This team will be defined by our speed and playing sound defensively,” Smulevitch said.

Casper residents are highly encouraged to vote for one of the following names:

Casper Ice Ghosts

Casper Pioneers

Casper Raptors

Casper Oil Reapers

Casper Warbirds

All votes can be made at CasperNCDC on Facebook or Instagram. All votes will end on Friday, May 17 at noon (EST). More information about Casper’s NCDC Hockey team or activities at the Casper Ice Arena is available at (307) 235-8484 or www.casperwy.gov.