WYDOT and City of Casper Give Update on Poplar Street Sinkhole Repairs

A large hole opened up underneath WYO 220 (Poplar Street) near the intersection of 14th Street forcing the closure of the street between 13th Street and CY Avenue the evening of May 13.

Today, crews with the City of Casper and WYDOT are working to fix the issue which affected the southbound lanes. It’s estimated this section Poplar Street will remained closed to all traffic between 13th Street and CY Avenue at least through Thursday evening, possibly through Friday, May 17. Detours are posted. To access residences and businesses within this area, use the side streets off of 13th and off of CY.

The cause of the hole was determined to be a failure at a joint between two sections of aging concrete storm sewer pipe, which lay about 10 feet beneath the street surface. Water from an initial leak scoured the soil beneath the pipe, destabilizing it and causing leaks at two pipe joints. City of Casper Water Distribution crews have been cleaning out a large area around and underneath the pipe to stabilize it and fix the leaks.

Once that has been accomplished, the hole will be filled and new asphalt pavement laid. However, its likely Poplar Street will reopen before the pavement is replaced. “Expect an uneven, gravel surface in that area temporarily and a future temporary closure to lay the new asphalt,” said Jeff Goetz, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist.

