Casper Juvenile Accused of Murdering Teen Girl Faces Life in Prison if Convicted

The juvenile accused of murdering a 17-year-old Casper girl on May 14 now faces the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Identified in court as E.C. the juvenile suspect is being charged with first degree murder and misdemeanor stalking.

E.C. appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 15, for his Initial Appearance. The courtroom was packed, spilling into the hallways.

District Attorney Dan Itzen asked the judge to set bond in the amount of $1 million cash only.

Itzen said E.C. was "couch surfing" at the time of the incident; he claimed taht one month prior E.C. had made homicidal and suicidal threats and wanted a gun battle with law enforcement.

E.C.'s defense attorney asked that his famiy be afforded the chance to bond their son out and asked the judge to consider a $500,000 cash or surety bond, but Judge Kevin Taheri declined that request and set it at $1 million cash.

E.C. will next appear for a preliminary hearing in 10-20 days.

* An earlier version of this article stated that E.C. faced the death penalty if convicted. While Judge Kevin Taheri read that the punishment for first degree murder included a potential death penalty, Wyoming banned capital punishment for juveniles in 2004.



---

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim, Lene'a Brown. Her aunt wrote:

"Hi my name is Selia, my niece recently passed away from a horrific act of violence! She just turned 17 on May 4th, she was full of life, happy go lucky, always such a blessing to be around! She had so much life to live before it was taken away! She has touched every person she’s talked too!

I’m making this page to help her dad David with any financial issues, with him missing out on work, and to give him the time he needs to grieve! Anything will help please share and get her page out there!

Rest easy my girl I love you always and forever"

