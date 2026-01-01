The Wyoming Department of Transportation unveiled two new specialty license plates on Wednesday, set to become available to the public starting January 1st, 2026.

The new Rodeo and Search and Rescue plates were authorized by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2025 session and are designed to raise funds for programs across the state. Both plates can be purchased through a county treasurer’s office or directly through WYDOT.

A limited number of low and special-number plates for each design will be sold at auction in early 2026, with proceeds supporting their respective causes.

The Search and Rescue plate features a winter rescue scene and carries an added cost. In addition to standard registration and specialty plate fees, drivers will pay 150 dollars the first year and 50 dollars annually after that. Those additional funds, along with auction proceeds and optional donations, will go toward search and rescue operations throughout Wyoming.

At least 1,000 of those plates must be sold by 2032 for it to become a permanent offering.

The Rodeo plate highlights Wyoming’s official state sport and features a historic image of Steamboat, the iconic bucking horse, provided by the University of Wyoming.

Along with standard fees, the plate offers drivers the option to donate 20 dollars or more to rodeo programs at the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges.

That plate will need at least 500 sales by 2031 to remain permanently available.

WYDOT says more details on the upcoming auctions will be released in the coming months.

