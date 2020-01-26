Wyoming Shrine Bowl 2020 Player Rosters Announced
The rosters for the 47th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star football game have been released by Executive Director Frank Selby.
The game will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cheney Alumni Field from Natrona County High School. Also announced were the alternates, plus student managers, student trainers, and adult athletic trainers.
The North Team features 17 players that participated in a state championship game last November in Laramie.
North Team Roster: (the list of players is in no particular order)
Mason Hamilton, Thunder Basin
Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin
Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin
Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin
Garrett Coon, Sheridan
Ryan Sessions, Sheridan
Ethan Johnson, Sheridan
Toby Jacobs, Sheridan
Hunter Hays, Cody
Jeff Williams, Cody
Duncan Radakovich, Cody
Keith Connor, Cody
Carson Olsen, Powell
Ryan Good, Powell
Matt Seckman, Powell
Phoenix Wilson, Natrona
Jonathan True, Natrona
Nick Frimml, Natrona
Rowan Ruby, Buffalo
Hunter Pope, Buffalo
Dawson Hatch, Buffalo
Nolan Rader, Big Horn
Will Pelissier, Big Horn
Cutler Bradshaw, Big Horn
Devon Mercado, Worland
Luke Mortimer, Worland
Zane Taylor, Riverton
Caden Werbelow, Riverton
Ty Massey, Lander
Kevin Flores, Jackson
Dustin Harvey, Thermopolis
Coy Trainor, Lovell
Vijay Pitter, Campbell County
Kevin Anderson, Kelly Walsh
Dax Yeradi, Wright
Asa Eldredge, Meeteetse
The alternates, chosen in case a player cannot play due to injury or another conflict, are as follows:
Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft
Hunter Harris, Lovell
Dante Wallace, Natrona
Kyler Ostler, Big Horn
Dale Eliason, Campbell County
Warren Carr, Thunder Basin
Jarron Mortimore, Thermopolis
Jhett Letellier, Hulett
Jevon Davis, Kelly Walsh
John Fawson, Lander
Zeb Goodrich, Wright
Jaydon Caylor, Upton/ Sundance
The student manager is Alexa Bradshaw and the student trainer is Iyanna Garcia.
Alan Hill of Powell is the North Team Adult Athletic Trainer.
The North Team is coached by Aaron Papich of Powell.
The South Team features 13 players that participated in a state championship game last November in Laramie.
South Team Roster: (the list of players is in no particular order)
Teagan Elliott, Big Piney
Boe Clayson, Burns
Ben Banville, Burns
Kaden Lakin, Burns
Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central
Chance Aumiller, Cheyenne East
Randel (Ox) Schroeder, Cheyenne East
Christian Anderton, Cheyenne East
Garrett King, Cokeville
AJ Yeaman, Douglas
Edel Diaz-Jaime, Douglas
Cooper Gamble, Douglas
Payton Tucker, Green River
Thomas Harvey, Green River
Connor McGraw, Hanna/ Elk Mountain
Shane McGraw, Hanna/ Elk Mountain
Riggen Myers, Little Snake River
Hagen Lamoreaux, Lyman
Braeden Walk, Mountain View
Kimball Madsen, Mountain View
Hunter Gross, Mountain View
Briggin Bluemel, Mountain View
Breckin Barnes, Mountain View
Damien Molzahn, Niobrara County
Kyle Thurin, Pine Bluffs
Brian Steger, Pine Bluffs
Kadin Forney, Rawlins
Connor Mendez, Rawlins
Randon Gresham, Rock Springs
Justis Reese, Rock Springs
Carson Tyler, Rock Springs
Chase Merrell, Star Valley
Dean Shaw, Star Valley
RJ Cazier, Star Valley
Branden McDonald, Star Valley
Corbin Harris, Torrington
The alternates were chosen in case a player cannot play due to injury or another conflict are as follows:
Bryan Pluid, Big Piney
Aiden Montoya, Big Piney
Cody Pinkerton, Douglas
Janson Adair, Laramie
Karter Evans, Little Snake River
Wyatt Duncan, Little Snake River
Chase Petty, Rock Springs
Hazen Erickson, Star Valley
James Erickson, Star Valley
Bryson Jenkins, Star Valley
Trent Clark, Star Valley
Kobey Preuit, Wheatland
The student manager is Jesus Sanchez, while the student trainer is Dini Haberman.
Riverton’s Paige Nolan will serve as the Adult Athletic Trainer for the South Team.
The South Team is coached by Brent Walk of Mountain View.