A Wyoming coalition has asked a school district to make multiple changes to better protect students from racism and homophobia after hateful flyers were spread at a junior high in Cheyenne last year.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition has asked Laramie County School District 1 to hire more minority teachers, involve community members in diversity training and change disciplinary policies against hateful actions.

Officials say the coalition formed last March after hateful flyers were posted and distributed at McCormick Junior High School.

Coalition members say they also shared their concerns and questions Thursday.