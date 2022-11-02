‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary

A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m.

"Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area," said Farkas.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration," she added.

Get our free mobile app

According to Laramie County School District 1 spokeswoman Mary Quast, the school was only in a secure perimeter for nine minutes.

"They went in at 3:34 p.m. and lifted at 3:43 p.m.," Quast told KGAB Radio.

Farkas could not say what the medical assist was but says an adult subject was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

"The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety," she said.