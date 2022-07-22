Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney Hails Bannon Conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) —Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington.

Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Thompson and committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., hailed the verdict in a statement, calling it “a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work.”

“Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences,” they said. “No one is above the law.”

Bannon was charged in a two-count indictment.

One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

See a Rustic Cody, Wyoming Cabin that's Visited By Wild Mustangs