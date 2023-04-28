Two Men Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

Two men were sentenced for child pornography crimes in federal court in April, according to court records.

Besides imprisonment, they must pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution.

Court records do not indicate the residences of Terry Gene Patch and Rily Shawn Ralls nor their ages.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson on Thursday sentenced Patch to three years, four months in prison on one count of possession of child pornography.

Another count, distribution of child pornography, was dismissed by the prosecution as part of Patch's plea agreement in February.

As part of the sentence, Patch will be on supervised probation for five years after he is released from custody, pay a $100 special assessment and $66,000 in restitution.

Court records do not say what the restitution is so high for Patch and co-defendant Ralls

Johnson sentenced Ralls on April 7 to five years, three months for one count of possession of child pornography.

Johnson also ordered Ralls to be on supervised probation for eight years after his release from custody, pay a $100 special assessment, and pay $18,000 in restitution.

Ralls pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

Both defendants must register as sex offenders, undergo sex-offense evaluation and treatment, have electronic devices monitored by a U.S. probation officer, not have unsupervised contact with minors without permission from a probation officer and a parent or guardian, participate in a cognitive-behavioral treatment program, and follow other requirements.

Patch and Ralls were named together in the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury on Sept. 20.