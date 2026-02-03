While Wyoming traditionally ranks among the more affordable states when it comes to housing, recent data show that rental affordability remains a significant concern for many residents, particularly those with lower incomes and in certain communities across the state.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median monthly rent in Wyoming is about $998, with renters spending roughly 26% of their income on housing — close to the widely accepted affordability threshold of 30% — leaving less for essentials such as food, healthcare and savings.

Market Snapshot: Rents Vary Widely Across the State

Statewide rental data shows variability in average rent figures, with Zillow reporting an average of about $1,295 per month for all property types as of early 2026.

Rent levels also differ significantly by location:

Cheyenne: Around $1,335 per month.

Casper: Roughly $950 per month.

Laramie: About $1,400 per month.

Affordable Housing Shortage Intensifies Pressure

Smaller markets and rural areas may report lower rents, but availability of units can be limited, adding another layer of stress for residents looking for homes that fit their budgets.

A 2025 national housing report found Wyoming has only about five affordable and available homes for every 10 extremely low‑income renter households, underscoring a significant gap in the housing safety net.

Another housing analysis suggests Wyoming is short more than 3,000 homes statewide, a gap fueled by steady population shifts and insufficient new construction.

Local housing advocates say low inventory and limited development are key contributors to ongoing affordability issues. In some smaller communities — especially those tied to tourism markets — the proliferation of short‑term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO properties has reduced the number of long‑term homes available for locals, exacerbating the problem.

While Wyoming’s rent prices remain lower than in many states — and rankings often show the state on the more affordable side nationally — the combination of limited supply, uneven wage growth, and persistent demand puts strain on many households.

