I waited to meet the newest owner of the Old Mercer house on CY at the Copper Cup. It was, as they say, a crisp Autumn morning, leaves piled up along the fences surrounding the football field; the smell of maple and the sound of lively chatter filled the shop.

I was feeling quite cozy when in walked Chanelle Rodriguez—cool, calm, and collected in a pair of black Doc Martens. Très chic. I noticed her chrome fingernails and sleek black lob right away.

"It's been chaos," she explained while smiling and telling me the story of taking over the mini-castle across from Natrona County High School. When people learned she was interested in buying the Victorian they would say, Are you sure? Yes, she's sure, and she's spared no expense on inspections.

"It's been a full-fledged goth revival" says the heroine of this story. Soon after moving in, she and her fiancé discovered a leak in the kitchen ceiling which had to be completely torn apart. Piles of wood and tools adorn the floors. Two enormous akita dogs stand guard outside like statues.

The ceiling has been stripped after a leak was discovered. Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

Undertakings like this one are not for the faint of heart, so that tells you something about this homeowner straightaway. Rodriguez is a romantic, a dreamer, and an artist. She is often found in her studio, perched in a nest-like room on the second floor making jewelry or tending to one of her many plants—there are too many to count.

Her goal is to preserve the house's original character while keeping its story alive. The house was built in 1911, making it 114 years young. The great wraparound porch sags, heavy with memories. Old houses like this one come with a haunted quality, but that doesn't bother the current owner much. She embraces the old photographs and relics passed down from previous owners.

In the hallway on the second floor is a door to nowhere. If one weren't paying attention they'd step right out into the open air. Crystal door knobs and ornate woodworking are some of Rodriguez's rewards for her bravery. Beneath the industrial carpets she's discovered beautiful hard wood, which she is now in the process of restoring, spectacularly, all by herself.

The stairs are almost finished. They're gridded with gold foil and a hand-painted black border. The foyer is full of bright, rainbow light that shines into a witchy cottagecore kitchen (no cauldrons, no frogs— just plants, and one happy skull atop the fridge).

Kolby Fedore, TSM

Kolby Fedore, TSM

It's not like the other houses in the same price range. This one comes with a lot of work, but it's quirks are charming. For Rodriguez, it was the perfect place to call home after leaving Florida three years ago. Now she's preserving a piece of history, learning new skills, and creating something modern construction can't replicate.

A restoration project like this one requires patience and creativity. It's a challenging endeavor that demands ingenuity and a commitment to preserving the house's soul, which has already drawn intrigue from curious neighbors and community members.

Rodriguez recently put out a Facebook post telling people about her project, and several were quick to comment. One reads, "Good luck to you! We went through the house 2X when it was for sale. I wanted to restore it from the weirdness of what had been created upstairs along with the sinking back porch, but I knew we didn't have enough time to invest. It has such great curb appeal and I hope you're able to make it just like you want it!!" Another goes, "I'm pretty sure we would be friends just reading your comments, understanding your vision, looking at your beautiful jewelry. And our love for Old Houses. Good Luck! I can't wait to watch this unfold! She is a beauty, and glad she will get the respect she deserves..."

To help with the costs of the restoration, Rodriguez sells wearable artwork inspired by medieval history, mythical lore, and celestial symbolism. Her handcrafted wire-wrapped jewelry and silversmith designs are a mix of high fantasy, gothic romance, and ancient mysticism as mysterious and delightful as the creator herself.

Chanelle Rodriguez has lived in Casper only a few years. She was handed the keys to the old Mercer house in July 2024 and has been busy bringing the Victorian back to life. She also makes jewelry at calistarelics.com.

