The heartbeat of Wyoming politics is pounding inside the hallowed halls of the Wyoming State Capitol, where lawmakers from across the Cowboy State are locked in the business of deciding how to spend its money. The 2026 budget session officially kicked off Monday, February 9, with a Joint Session, and the clock is ticking: all bill drafts must be finalized by noon this Wednesday, February 11.

For more than a century, the Capitol has been the stage for Wyoming’s legislative drama. Construction on the central core began in 1886 and was completed by 1888, with additional wings added in 1890 and 1917. As of 2026, the building has served as the state’s seat of government for 138 years, earning a National Historic Landmark designation in 1987.

But history tells only half the story. Over decades, the Capitol had become a shadow of its original grandeur. Hallways with soaring arches were chopped into narrow corridors with dropped ceilings. Stained glass laylights were hidden behind fluorescent panels. Decorative pillars were walled off, big windows in the House chamber were sealed, and vaults once painted with pastoral scenes were buried under layers of paint.

The multi-year restoration that concluded in 2019 has brought the Capitol back to life. The building now gleams with its original architectural elegance, updated for modern needs. Decorative arches and stained glass catch the light as visitors move through long corridors, and even the Garden Level vaults whisper stories of Wyoming’s past.

Restoration didn’t stop with brick and mortar. An interpretive exhibit, completed just in time for the 68th Legislative Session, details Wyoming history and the Capitol’s own revival. Visitors can trace the story of Wyoming’s woman suffrage movement, see original architectural details, and explore interactive displays that highlight the state’s unique heritage. “It’s the icing on the cake,” says Wendy Madsen, special projects manager in the Legislative Service Office.

And now, as the 2026 budget session unfolds, the building is more than just a museum—it’s a working seat of government, where lawmakers review the governor’s proposed budget, hold committee hearings, amend bills, and reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions. Citizens visiting the Capitol can watch history in the making while strolling past the very exhibits that celebrate Wyoming’s past.

From the checkerboard floors lined with interpretive signs to the restored House and Senate chambers, the Wyoming State Capitol is a living testament to the state’s enduring spirit—one that combines cowboy grit, democratic tradition, and architectural beauty. Whether you’re a lawmaker, staffer, or visitor, the building invites you to pause, look around, and marvel: this is where Wyoming decides its future.



