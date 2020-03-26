The Wyoming Public Service Commission on Thursday ordered all public utilities to give some breathing room to their customers due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSC recognized many public utilities already have taken similar actions to not shut off service, and the order makes it mandatory for all of them.

The order authorizes the suppliers of electricity, natural gas and telephone services to stop discontinuation of service, stop imposing late fees, avoid discrimination in rates or services and keep in touch with the PSC, and other actions they deem reasonable to mitigate the impact on customers caused by the public health emergency, according to the order and a statement by Gov. Mark Gordon.

"I applaud this effort to help Wyoming people during this difficult time," Gordon said.

The order also does not give a public utility the right to recover through rates, any foregone revenue or or extraordinary costs.