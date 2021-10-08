Wyoming Prep Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 1-2

The high school sports scene is rolling along and some talented photographers from all across the state have been capturing some moments so we would like to share a few of them with you. If you have a picture, you're more than welcome to share it with us on the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frankgambino@townsquaremedia.com.

Brian Mitchell

Kelly Walsh Vs. Thunder Basin Football

Angie Erickson

Encampment-Meeteetse Football

Rocky Mountain High School

Rocky Mountain Volleyball

Karen Peroulis

Little Snake River Volleyball

Tammy Griebel

Green River-Jackson Football

Tony Montoya

Burns Football

James Yule

Worland Cross Country

Frank Gambino

Riverside Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Thermopolis Volleyball

Libby Ngo

Natrona-Sheridan Football

Rachelle Patterson

Powell-Star Valley Football

Kellie Jo Allison

Southeast-Moorcroft Football

Anita Bartlett

Kaycee Volleyball

James Yule

Buffalo-Worland Volleyball

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni-Pine Bluffs Football

Dawn Bivens

Big Horn-Torrington Football

Frank Gambino

Big Piney Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Greybull Volleyball

Riverton High School

Buffalo-Riverton Football

Mark DeLap

Hulett-Guernsey Football

Coach Photography

Douglas-Lander Football

James Yule

Worland-Rawlins Football

Shannon Dutcher

Sturgis Cross Country Meet

Tony Montoya

Wheatland Football

Jasey McBurnett

Rock Springs-Laramie Football

Marsha Barritt

Upton-Sundance Vs Tongue River Football

Joan Snyder-Mitchell

Big Piney Rodeo

