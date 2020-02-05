Wyoming Prep Athletes Who Will Compete in College – Part Two

The second big signing day for high school student-athletes came on Wednesday. They sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI) for which college they’ll be taking their talents to.

WyoPreps is continuing its list from November and early December of all prep athletes in the state that are planning on competing at the next level, regardless of which level it is (D1, D2, D3, JUCO, or NAIA).

Here is the start of our second list. We know we don't have everyone, but you can help add to this list by emailing david@wyopreps.com anytime. We’ll have a third part later during the school year. These signings are in no particular order:

Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central – Football at Minot State (ND)

Kaden Lakin, Burns – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Conor McGraw, H.E.M. – Football & Track at Black Hills State (SD)

Shane McGraw, H.E.M. – Football & Track at Black Hills State (SD)

Garrett Coon, Sheridan – Football at Montana State

Dean Shaw, Star Valley – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Will Pelissier, Big Horn – Football at Wyoming (preferred walk-on)

Duncan Radakovich, Cody – Football at Wyoming (preferred walk-on)

Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Hunter Hays, Cody – Football at Idaho State

Kyle Woodruff, Kelly Walsh – Soccer at Casper College

Jason Hancock, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Black Hills State (NE)

Gavin Thomas, Kelly Walsh – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Nathan Hawley, Natrona County – Soccer at Casper College

Kate Robertson, Natrona County – Basketball at Casper College

Parker Mooren, Natrona County – Track & Field at Chadron State (NE)

Brian Steger, Pine Bluffs – Football & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Donte Jacobsen, Pine Bluffs – Football at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD

Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Chadron State (NE)

Taylor Rowe, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Colorado State

Piper Perez, Burns – Cross Country & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Kellen Chadderdon, Kelly Walsh – Swimming at Wyoming

Jordyn Knipper, Cheyenne East – Soccer at Minot State (ND)

Jordan Kelly, Rawlins – Diving at Western State in Colorado

Colter Julian, Kemmerer – Wrestling at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO

Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Favour Wanjoku, Rock Springs – Track & Field at Nebraska

Connor Mendez, Rawlins – Football at Black Hills State (SD)

Cody Newbrough, Rawlins – Football at Dakota State in Madison, SD

Austin Carder, Buffalo – Football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Dawson Hatch, Buffalo – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Garrett Oswald, Cheyenne Post Six (East) – Baseball at Southeast CC in Lincoln, NE

Quinn McCafferty, Sheridan Troopers (Big Horn) – Baseball at Western NE CC in Scottsbluff, NE

Charlie Beaudrie, Cody – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Jeydon Cox, Jackson – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Dax Yeradi, Wright – Football at Chadron State (NE)

Angelina Liggett, Cheyenne South – Basketball at Minnesota West Career & Technical College in Worthington, MN

Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs – Track & Cross Country at Chadron State (NE)

Danielle Brow, Wheatland – Cross Country & Track at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, ID

Braeden Walk, Mountain View – Football at Dickinson State (ND)

Briggin Bluemel, Mountain View – Football & Track at Dickinson State (ND)

Breckin Barnes, Mountain View – Football at Dickinson State (ND)

Cyler Lewis, Glenrock – Baseball at York College in York, NE

Chase Merrell, Star Valley – Football at Southern Utah Univ. in Cedar City, UT

Hayden Minchow, Thunder Basin – Track & Field at Black Hills State (SD)

Jayson Hancock, Kelly Walsh – Track & Field at Black Hills State (SD)

Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central – Golf at Wyoming

Future Commitments:

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan – Basketball at Montana State (2021)