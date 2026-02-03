Paid Family Leave Remains Elusive For Many Wyoming Families

Thirty-three years after the Family and Medical Leave Act became law, a new national report says most Wyoming workers still don’t have access to paid time off when life gets complicated.

The National Partnership for Women & Families released its annual “Paid Leave Means a Stronger Nation” report this week, and the numbers for Wyoming are eye-opening. According to the organization, about 218,000 workers in the state have no access to paid family leave through their jobs.

That means hundreds of thousands of Wyoming parents, caregivers, and employees dealing with health issues would have to go without a paycheck if they needed extended time off.

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act, signed in 1993, guarantees eligible workers up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave for things like the birth of a child or caring for a sick relative. But the leave is unpaid—and many people don’t even qualify. The report estimates that 66 percent of Wyoming residents can’t access FMLA protections at all because they work part-time, for small employers, or haven’t been on the job long enough.

Advocates say that leaves many families in an impossible position.

“American families are struggling in this economy,” said Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families. “We lack strong policies that could help workers fulfill the demands of work while also being responsive to the care needs of their families.”

Frye and other supporters argue the solution is a nationwide paid family and medical leave program—something several states have already created on their own.

The report also makes the case that paid leave isn’t just a social issue, but an economic one. Researchers found that if women in Wyoming participated in the workforce at the same rate as women in similar countries with paid leave programs, about 4,000 more Wyoming women would be able to work. Together, they would earn an estimated $153 million more in wages each year.

For a state like Wyoming, that kind of economic boost could matter.

Wyoming’s economy has long been tied to energy and mineral industries—coal, oil, and natural gas. Those sectors have provided good jobs, but they’re also known for volatility. As markets fluctuate and the state looks to diversify, leaders have increasingly talked about the need to attract and keep a stable workforce.

Family-friendly policies, advocates say, are part of that conversation.

Without paid leave, many parents—especially mothers—end up leaving the workforce when they have children or when a family member needs care. In a state already dealing with an aging population and workforce shortages in fields like healthcare and education, that loss can be significant.

Small businesses, which make up a large portion of Wyoming employers, often don’t have the resources to offer paid leave on their own. That’s why groups like the National Partnership say a statewide or national program makes more sense than leaving it up to individual companies.

Nationwide, the FMLA has been used more than 500 million times since it became law, showing just how often workers need time away from their jobs. But because the law only guarantees unpaid leave, many simply can’t afford to take advantage of it.

“In a state where many families are already living paycheck to paycheck, going weeks without income just isn’t realistic,” Frye said. “Workers end up choosing between their health or their family and their financial stability.”

Wyoming has not created a state-level paid leave program, unlike states such as Colorado and Washington. For now, access to paid leave in Wyoming depends almost entirely on what individual employers decide to offer.

As state leaders continue to talk about growing and diversifying Wyoming’s economy, the report suggests that workplace policies could play a bigger role than many realize.

“Paid leave isn’t just about helping families,” Frye said. “It’s about building a stronger, more resilient workforce.”

For the majority of Wyoming workers, that kind of support remains out of reach.

