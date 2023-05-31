Wyoming Office of Tourism Partners with Ford Bronco for Five-Episode Docuseries

In a five-episode docuseries, three teams of Ford Bronco ambassadors are setting out on adventure-packed paths across Wyoming.

The teams will meet with locals, guides and organizations that focus on access, preservation and stewardship.

A total of $70,000 will ultimately be awarded by Bronco Wild Fund to charitable organizations, which will be announced at a later date.

“Wyoming is where bold, independent and curious spirits are encouraged to forge their own way to adventures both big and small,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Bronco Wild Fund shares our commitment for protecting this last bastion of the West. We can’t wait to showcase the distinctive stories of those who live here, work here, or are simply drawn here to explore. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for the full of heart.” “Bronco Wild Fund works to increase access, preservation, and stewardship of public lands and is proud to work with the Wyoming Office of Tourism to further our shared mission of connecting people to the outdoors, responsibly,” said Dave Rivers, enthusiast brand manager and BWF Advisory Council member. “The inclusion of our Team Bronco Ambassadors, who represent a collection of outdoor doers, seekers and athletes, ties the story together and further proves how Bronco is part of the adventures.”

