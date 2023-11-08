Wyoming National Guard Share Photos from 2023 Military Appreciation Game in Laramie

"The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, and both teams gave it their all. Congratulations to the Cowboys for their outstanding performance," wrote the Wyoming National Guard on Facebook yesterday.

Members of the the Wyoming National Guard's 67th Army Band played with the University of Wyoming's marching bands and Colorado State University at the halftime show for the Military Appreciation Game in Laramie on Nov. 3.

Several distinguished service members were honored during the event, which concluded with the presentation of the Minute Man Scholarship by Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter to newly commissioned Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets.

The cowboys competed against the Rams at War Memorial Stadium for the Bronze Boot and came out on top.

SEE: Wyoming Captures 115th Border War With 24-15 Victory Over CSU