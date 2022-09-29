Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend

Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend.

That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day says snow in southeast Wyoming should be limited only to very high elevations.

When asked about the possibility of snow in the southeastern part of the state, Day told Townsquare Media that snow is possible this weekend ''only very high up, snowy range pass.''

Day is the founder and president of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne,

While much of the state has been unseasonably warm over the last few weeks, any snow that is seen this weekend will not be the first of the fall season for the Cowboy State. The Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming reported snow accumulations earlier this month.