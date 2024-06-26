Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting a Deer in Natrona County

On Monday, June 24 at 9:10 p.m. a motorcyclist from Wyoming was killed in Natrona County on US 20/ US 26 / US 87 at milepost 177.1.

This is per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

84-year-old James Bassett was headed east on when his motorcycle hit a deer in the road. Bassett was not, according to the summary, wearing a helmet.

This is the seventh motorcycle fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to twelve at the same time last year.