Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway).

The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in the inside lane at an estimated speed of 50 to 55 mph when a car making a left-hand turn off of Wyoming 120 to head west pulled out in front of him, and he collided with the front driver's side of the car.

Gibson was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries. The five people in the car were uninjured in the crash.

The patrol says driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.